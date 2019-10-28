Firefighters ready to fight California blaze, but fear Santa Ana winds could drastically worsen conditions

Conditions have been improving as a wildfire continues to burn in Southern California, but weather patterns could make things worse later this week, according to Fox News correspondent William La Jeunesse.

The blaze caused a temporary shutdown of Interstate 405 until firefighters could beat back some of the flames, but potentially dangerous Santa Ana winds are expected to kick up again soon -- which could bring a new set of issues, La Jeunesse reported Monday on "Your World."

"Conditions are improving, the evacuation has been lifted in certain areas and the 405 has been reopened," he said. "The other [factor] is this is the only major fire in Southern California burning right now, so they have the firefighters and the equipment to fight it. The bad news is, we expect those Santa Anas to return Tuesday into Thursday."

GETTY FIRE BURNS HOMES IN LOS ANGELES

The winds, which bring dry, desertlike air to the region from the east, have the potential to "turn, basically, a candle flame into a blowtorch," La Jeunesse added.

He said firefighters are watching forecasts closely, and are prepared to battle any windswept blazes that threaten homes and residents.

While reporting from northwest of downtown Los Angeles, La Jeunesse pointed out one of a handful of helicopters that have been treating the wildfire from the air.

According to recent reports, eight homes have been destroyed and five damaged by the blaze, known as the Getty Fire, he reported, adding that most local residents are heeding first responders' warnings.

The fire erupted before dawn Monday on the west side of Sepulveda Pass in the Santa Monica Mountains and roared up slopes into wealthy neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes.

Several homes could be seen burning; Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared on Twitter that he and his family had to evacuate his home.

On a website set up for updates about the blaze, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the "very dynamic fire" is moving in a westward direction and has grown to over 500 acres.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.