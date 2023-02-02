California schools suspend library app after 2nd graders access books featuring rape, explicit language

A school superintendent in Orange County, California halted the use of a library app after it was revealed that second-graders were accessing a book that discussed rape and another that used explicit language, among other questionable titles.

Orange Unified School District Superintendent Edward Velasquez suspended access to the digital app Sora, telling parents in an e-mail on Sunday: "As one of my first actions, I would like to assure our families that the Sora digital library app will be suspended district-wide starting Monday, January 30, while we investigate concerns that have been brought to my attention regarding content that the app has available."

He insisted that virtual libraries "must have the proper safeguards in place to allow parents to choose what they feel is appropriate for their child and ensure students are protected from content that is not age-appropriate."

He added that the school system can't "allow access to material that is inappropriate for each child’s grade level."

As noted by local California outlet The Voice of the OC, one of the books on the hot seat was "The Music of What Happens" by Bill Konigsberg, which contains explicit language, including words such as "s---" and "f---."

The book also discussed rape and featured a homosexual relationship between two high school boys.

An Amazon.com description explained of the main character Max: "An encounter with an older kid that makes it hard to breathe, one that he doesn't want to think about, ever."

After a concerned parent read passages from the book aloud during a Jan. 19 board meeting, Board Vice President Jose Ortega and Board President Rick Ledesma called for the app to be shut down immediately.

"One book was titled ‘Polar Bear in Love.' The cover is a cheery, bright blue, and features a simply-illustrated polar bear hugging a seal," one parent said of another book in question.

As The Voice of the OC put it, a parent told the California school board the plot involves "a male polar bear ask[ing] to marry a male baby seal when he’s older."

"This warrants response. You want your child hearing that? This is probably the one time that it’s been the most important to respond. Y’all talk about taking care of kids. But you allow this under the guise of education," Ledesma said after parents spoke out on the issue.

When reached for comment, Superintendent Velasquez told Fox News Digital that "the Sora app was suspended temporarily pending staff review to make sure content accessible to students is age appropriate."

"Virtual libraries are a critical resource for students, and I am working with staff to ensure that our students have access to a digital library that provides them with grade-level appropriate content. It is my goal to get this in place as soon as possible," he added.