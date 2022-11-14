California Rep. roasted for comparing today’s slow ballot counting to Florida in 2000: ‘Take a seat!’

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., called a tsunami of mockery upon himself on Monday after he tried to justify some states’ slow election counts. Almost a week after election day, 17 congressional races remain uncalled with control of the House hanging in the balance.

"Republicans complain it takes a week or more to decide close races," Sherman tweeted. "Some claim it’s incompetence or malfeasance, that it's somehow the responsibility of Democrats. Compare that to Florida in 2000. That Election was decided on December 12, 2000."

The congressman followed up by adding, "[In 2000] Jeb Bush was Governor and Republican Katherine Harris was Secretary of State."

Twitter users slammed the California politician for hearkening back to an election from more than 20 years ago, noting that policies have since changed drastically.

"The difference is Florida passed new laws and now is the best state in the country when it comes to election integrity," DeSantis campaign spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted in reply. "All races were called on Election Night this year. California is supposed to be ‘progressive’ but you're digging into the past to excuse present failures?"

Other commentators chimed in on how the Florida election of 2000 was a state’s election process at its worst, not a model of normalcy to be imitated.

"Um.... Florida was humiliated with how that election was counted and now has one of the best election counting systems in the country," commentator Ryan Girdusky wrote. "California is humiliated and says, well at least we're not Florida 22 years ago."

Republican pollster Logan Dobson tweeted, "my dude, the point is that Florida in 2000 was *bad*, and Florida now counts faster than basically anywhere else."

National Review podcaster Jeff Blehar offered a similar comment, but turned the tables and asked if California has actually improved its own policies in the past two decades.

"That was TWENTY-TWO YEARS AGO and the entire point is that Florida 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑜𝑛," Blehar tweeted. "Third largest state in the nation, massive early/mail vote, everything done and dusted by 10:00pm the night of. What's CA been doing to speed up its count the past 22 years?"

Radio host Tony Bruno slammed the premise of Sherman’s very question, calling out Al Gore and Hillary Clinton as instigators of election denial.

"Al Gore and the dems cried and denied and needed the NY Times to help recount the votes and eventually lost in the US Supreme Court, Bradley. Hillary is still denying the 2016 results, so take a seat!"