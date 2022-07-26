Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California ice cream shop owner 'not surprised' after thieves ravage business, steal ATM

California's crime wave continues to ravage the Oakland community

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
California ice cream shop owner ‘not surprised’ after robbery Video

California ice cream shop owner ‘not surprised’ after robbery

Co-owner of Flavor Brigade Braedon Galloway responds after his Oakland shop was driven into and robbed.

Ice cream shop co-owner Braedon Galloway is "not surprised" his California business has been ravaged by crime, telling "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that crime has been an issue in his community for quite some time.

"It's been a pattern in our neighborhood for the past couple of years. Things have been progressively getting worse. This is the third time we've been broken into," he said.

Surveillance video reveals drivers plowing through the front window of Oakland-based Flavor Brigade ice cream shop before robbing the store's ATM containing approximately $500.

California crime wave

California crime wave (Fox News)

Anchor Carley Shimkus detailed that the damage robbers dealt to Flavor Brigade, however, could leave the business with repairs totaling hundreds of thousands. 

"I was surprised of the extent," Galloway added. "It doesn't make sense of the extent they went through to get [the ATM] out."

Galloway said his shop is not the sole victim of an uptick in crime, bringing nearby businesses into the equation during his on-air appearance as well.

"There were two convenience stores right around the corner that got hit. They came in at night and they were in and out pretty fast and did a fair amount of damage," he said. He also added that robbers recently descended upon a local Metro PCS store, a Puerto Rican restaurant was robbed at gunpoint and one of his friends, a shop owner, was recently shot and killed in front of his store.

Despite the crime spike, Galloway says it is time to get back to business as usual.

"Oakland is full of a lot of great people," he said. "It's time to start rebuilding and do it again."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.