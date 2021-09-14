California Democratic challenger slams Newsom’s policies as ‘abject failure’

Kevin Paffrath, a Democratic gubernatorial challenger in California, told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, Tuesday, on ‘The Story’ that he hopes to win against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election and suggested that his policies were an "abject failure."

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM GETS GRADED BY SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENTS

KEVIN PAFFRATH: I hope to win. I hope to replace Gavin Newsom because his policies have been an abject failure. I consider him the fly tape over a pile of poop of policies. He catches a few flies and he thinks he's a success. It's a big problem.



…

First of all, lockdowns are unacceptable. We need better ventilation, not lockdowns. Regarding schools, I think we've got to really re-envision our schools. School choice is a sign that people are frustrated with how our schools are failing. But then you have a choice of crappy schools. Our schools aren't good, so we've got to elevate all of our schools.



…

In my opinion, we do that by reforming what we teach in schools, focus on practical applications like financial education and business communication skills so people at eighteen can get a career. You don't get that now. What you get at eighteen, is either hundreds of thousands of dollars of student debt or a minimum wage job.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: