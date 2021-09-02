Ex-California Democrat leader Gloria Romero endorses Larry Elder for governor

Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder intends to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s upcoming recall election and former California Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero is strongly endorsing him for the job.

Romero told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday that Elder is the "best option" to replace Newsom in order to eradicate the governor's hypocritical and pompous behavior.

"I was just tired of the false narrative that was put forward that this was a right-wing conspiracy," she said. "There are 1.7 million Californians that signed that recall petition – I was one of them."

"I was tired of the ‘rules for thee but not for me’ attitude of the prince of the French laundry, who shut down our public schools but then he sent his kids to school," she said. "I looked at Larry’s record and believe that he’s our best option to really break the monopoly of special interest when it comes to education and to offer, especially Latino and African American families in California school choice options."

The Democrat asserted that support for Newsom’s recall has not only been widespread but also bipartisan across the political board.

Among the most important crises occurring in California, Romero pressed that the deterioration of school quality is "very upsetting" and minorities at large support recalling the governor in order to administer school choice. Romero said according to statistics, 70% of Latino and 80% of Black children are not meeting proficiency levels in math.

"But because of the way in which the schools are run, even when the state identifies a school as chronically underperforming, kids can’t get out. You’re zip-coded there," she said. "The powerful monopoly of the California Teachers Association, which is a major endorser of the Democratic Party and of course Gavin, it blocks any type of reform."