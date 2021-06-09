Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

CA councilman slams left-wing DA Gascón after 'no confidence' votes: 'We need to take action'

17 cities join effort to recall George Gascón

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
CA city councilman on 'no confidence' vote against left-wing DA GasconVideo

CA city councilman on 'no confidence' vote against left-wing DA Gascon

Pico Rivera, California City Councilman Erik Lutz provides insight on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

A California city councilman is fighting back against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s progressive policies, expressing that "victims’ rights should come before a criminals’ rights."

Councilman Erik Lutz’s district, in Pico Rivera, California, is one of the 17 cities that are part of a growing effort to recall Gascón from his position, issuing a "no confidence" vote against the left-wing district attorney. 

"First and foremost, the community’s safety is important," Lutz told "America’s Newsroom." "We felt that we needed to send out a message regarding these special mandates and directives, that they're not in the best interest of the community as a whole."

LA COUNTY DA GASCÓN'S PROGRESSIVE POLICIES DRAW 'NO CONFIDENCE' VOTES FROM 17 CITIES

Lutz went on to say this is an "opportunity" for Gascón to make adjustments to his reform policies, as he’s facing backlash for his stances on trying to end the death penalty in the county, removing special circumstance charges that can lengthen murder sentences and opposing the cash bail system.

Los Angeles Deputy DA slams George Gascon's 'pro criminal' policiesVideo

The California city councilman mentioned that Gascón can "avoid" the recall efforts if he "actually listens to his constituency" and make immediate changes to his progressive policies. 

Gascón responded to the recall efforts Saturday and said "We’re seeing a Republican effort, quite frankly, throughout the nation and certainly here in L.A. County, to basically want to change the results of any election."

Lutz added the recall efforts are not politically motivated and Gascón needs to focus on the safety of the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These criminals are very smart," Lutz concluded. "When they realize that the law is on their side, that is a scary situation to be in today's age, we need to take action."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is a Web Show Page Producer for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @SGiangPaunon