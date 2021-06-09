CA councilman slams left-wing DA Gascón after 'no confidence' votes: 'We need to take action'

A California city councilman is fighting back against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s progressive policies, expressing that "victims’ rights should come before a criminals’ rights."



Councilman Erik Lutz’s district, in Pico Rivera, California, is one of the 17 cities that are part of a growing effort to recall Gascón from his position, issuing a "no confidence" vote against the left-wing district attorney.



"First and foremost, the community’s safety is important," Lutz told "America’s Newsroom." "We felt that we needed to send out a message regarding these special mandates and directives, that they're not in the best interest of the community as a whole."

LA COUNTY DA GASCÓN'S PROGRESSIVE POLICIES DRAW 'NO CONFIDENCE' VOTES FROM 17 CITIES



Lutz went on to say this is an "opportunity" for Gascón to make adjustments to his reform policies, as he’s facing backlash for his stances on trying to end the death penalty in the county, removing special circumstance charges that can lengthen murder sentences and opposing the cash bail system.

The California city councilman mentioned that Gascón can "avoid" the recall efforts if he "actually listens to his constituency" and make immediate changes to his progressive policies.

Gascón responded to the recall efforts Saturday and said "We’re seeing a Republican effort, quite frankly, throughout the nation and certainly here in L.A. County, to basically want to change the results of any election."

Lutz added the recall efforts are not politically motivated and Gascón needs to focus on the safety of the community.



"These criminals are very smart," Lutz concluded. "When they realize that the law is on their side, that is a scary situation to be in today's age, we need to take action."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.