New poll reveals the top 2 issues affecting voter confidence in Biden

Immigration and the economy are the top two reasons Americans disapprove of President Biden's job performance, a new poll finds.

A Gallup poll, conducted Jan. 2 to 22, revealed 54% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance, while only 41% approve.

A follow-up to the survey Wednesday found that 47% of the voters who said they disapprove of Biden cited policy issues.

Additionally, about 19% said that immigration and the open southern border is why they disapprove of Biden's presidency, while 9% pointed to issues with the economy.

Five percent of respondents and fewer noted inflation, spending and Biden's handling of foreign affairs as their top concerns regarding his presidency.

Amid reports of increased concerns surrounding the president's mental competency as he faces re-election, Biden's characteristics were the second most concerning issue to those who disapprove of his job performance.

About 5% of respondents said they believe Biden to be "incompetent" and 4% see the president as having "poor health."

The polling results came before Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents was released, where he described the president’s memory as having "significant limitations" and that Biden could seek defense at trial as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The Gallup poll was conducted for Jan. 2 to 22 with a margin of error of plus or minus six percentage points.