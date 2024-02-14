Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

New poll reveals the top 2 issues affecting voter confidence in Biden

About 54% of Americans disapprove of President Biden's job performance

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Joe Schoffstall Fox News
Published
close
Biden is not fit to serve out this year, let alone another four: Kayleigh McGhee White Video

Biden is not fit to serve out this year, let alone another four: Kayleigh McGhee White

Kayleigh McGhee White and Mike Davis discuss how a seemingly confused President Biden during a meeting with Jordan’s leader is fueling new concerns on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Immigration and the economy are the top two reasons Americans disapprove of President Biden's job performance, a new poll finds. 

A Gallup poll, conducted Jan. 2 to 22, revealed 54% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance, while only 41% approve.

A follow-up to the survey Wednesday found that 47% of the voters who said they disapprove of Biden cited policy issues.

Additionally, about 19% said that immigration and the open southern border is why they disapprove of Biden's presidency, while 9% pointed to issues with the economy.

KAMALA HARRIS ‘READY TO SERVE’ AS DEMOCRATS SOUND THE ALARM ABOUT BIDEN'S AGE: REPORT

President Biden's approval rating remains at a record low as he seeks re-election in 2024. (Anna Moneymaker)

Five percent of respondents and fewer noted inflation, spending and Biden's handling of foreign affairs as their top concerns regarding his presidency.

SCHUMER DISMISSES CONCERN ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL ACUITY AS ‘RIGHT-WING PROPAGANDA’

Amid reports of increased concerns surrounding the president's mental competency as he faces re-election, Biden's characteristics were the second most concerning issue to those who disapprove of his job performance.

Texas border, migrants

Immigrants wait to be processed at a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after they crossed the border from Mexico on Dec. 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (John Moore)

About 5% of respondents said they believe Biden to be "incompetent" and 4% see the president as having "poor health."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The polling results came before Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents was released, where he described the president’s memory as having "significant limitations" and that Biden could seek defense at trial as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The Gallup poll was conducted for Jan. 2 to 22 with a margin of error of plus or minus six percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics