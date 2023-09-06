California AG accused of 'lying' after he claims parental notification policy 'puts children in harm's way'

California education activists accused state Attorney General Rob Bonta of "lying" about a recently passed parental notification policy after he said it would allow children to be abused by their parents.

Bonta's office is suing Chino Valley Unified School District [CVUSD] for passing a policy in July requiring school staff to inform parents if their child identified as transgender. The attorney general said the policy "unconstitutionally discriminates" against LGBTQ students and violates their privacy rights.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the state official doubled down on this position and claimed the school notification policy doesn't protect children from being abused.

He described a scenario where a child objects to their parents finding out about their gender identity and tells a school official they will "get hurt" if their parents find out they are transgender. Under the CVUSD policy, it is "mandatory" for that official to then tell the parent, he argued. "Exactly what the child said could happen, could very well happen," Bonta warned in the video.

"It is children who would be the losers from this policy," he stated.

Education activists in the Golden State fired back at the state official, claiming he was mischaracterizing the policy.

".@AGRobBonta is lying. The attorney for Chino Valley explicitly said the policy does not do what Bonta is claiming, and he said so on the record in open session at the same meeting the policy was passed," Protect Kids California co-founder Jonathan Zachreson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Protect Kids California is a newly formed bipartisan group that petitioned for three statewide ballot measures geared toward protecting children on gender issues.

Los Angeles-based lawyer and Palos Verdes School Board Member Julie Hamill also objected to the attorney general's characterization of the pro-parent policy.

"Mr. Bonta - if a child believes their parent is going to hurt them, the right move is a call to CPS. Why send the kids home after school or for summer if the school believes the parents are dangerous? This doesn't make any sense. What are you doing?" she asked.

Escondido's Republican City Council Mayor Dane White responded bluntly, "Bonta... you're not my co-parent. Sincerely, California Parents."

A Chino Valley school board spokesperson previously said that the policy has a provision to protect students from abuse.

"The parent notification policy does protect transgender students by requiring staff to notify CPS/law enforcement if the student believes they are in danger or have been abused, injured, or neglected due to their parent or guardian knowing of their preferred gender identity," a school board official said in a statement to the press. "In these circumstances, CVUSD staff will not notify parents or guardians, but rather, wait for the appropriate agencies to complete their investigations regarding the concerns shared by the student."

The California Attorney General's office and Chino Valley Unified School District did not respond to a request for comment. This article will be updated accordingly if a response is received.

