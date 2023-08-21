Another California school district to vote on policy to inform parents when their children identify as trans

Orange Unified School District board members will vote in early September on a proposal to inform parents when their children identify as transgender.

The school district says it is considering the policy in the name of protecting the "fundamental rights" of parents and guardians to be involved and informed about their children’s lives.

The LA Times shared a copy of the school’s proposal, which laid out the defined policies.

"The Orange Unified School District Board of Education strives to foster on-going communications between the District and parent(s)/guardian(s)," the document said. "To that end, the Board of Education supports the fundamental rights of parent(s)/guardian(s) to be informed of and involved in all aspects of their pupil’s education to promote the best outcomes."

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICT STANDS UP FOR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS NEWSOM TARGETS CONSERVATIVE SCHOOL BOARDS

The document proposes parents be notified "in writing, within three school days from the date any District administrator or certificated staff becomes aware that a student" is "Requesting to be identified or treated, as a gender … other than the student’s biological sex or gender listed on the student’s birth certificate or any other official records."

The policy says parents are to be informed as well if their child is "Accessing sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, or using bathroom or changing facilities that do not align with the student’s biological sex or gender" or "Requesting to change any information" in his or her official or unofficial school records.

DETRANSITIONER CHLOE COLE ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST HOSPITALS 'FOR PUSHING HER INTO MEDICAL MUTILATION'

Orange Unified Education Assn. teachers union president Greg Goodlander told the Times, "The union does not feel that this policy is needed," and that this policy shift would not improve "learning conditions or test scores."

A spokesperson for the OUSD board confirmed to Fox News Digital that the "proposed notification policy" will be "brought back for a second reading and/or possible approval" on September 7.

Several schools have recently made headlines for secretive "social transitioning," where students are treated as a gender that does not correlate with their biological sex without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

A few California school boards have pushed against this and voted for staff and faculty to be required to inform a child’s parents when they start identifying as transgender. Such policies have been condemned by top state Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the Chino Valley Unified School District school board passed a similar policy in July, the California State Superintendent spoke against it and had to be removed from the meeting for refusing to leave when his allotted time was up. State Attorney General Rob Bonta has since launched a civil rights investigation into the school district. A member of the board also reportedly received death threats from trans activists.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media