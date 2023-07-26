Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Activists allegedly threaten to 'dismember' school board president, kill her kids over trans student policy

President Sonja Shaw claims threats included that 'your children are going to die,’ and ‘your animals are going to die'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
State superintendent kicked out of California school board meeting Video

State superintendent kicked out of California school board meeting

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was escorted out of a Chino Valley school board meeting after speaking out against a policy that would require teachers to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender. 

The Chino Valley (California) Unified School District Board of Education's new parental notification policy on transgender students is getting backlash from some community members who have reportedly launched death threats against the board president.

The policy adopted with a 4-1 decision last week requires the "principal/designee, certified staff, and school counselors" to, within three days of becoming aware of the preference, notify parents of a student's decision to identify with a gender that does not directly correspond with their biological sex, use different pronouns or a different name or use locker rooms and/or restrooms that do not correspond with their biological gender.

Days later, President Sonja Shaw told Washington Watch With Tony Perkins that a death threat against her came through on an anonymous phone call the day after the decision. 

CA SCHOOL BOARD THROWS OUT STATE OFFICIAL AS HE PROTESTS FOR SECRET TRANSGENDER POLICIES: ‘PERVERT CHILDREN’

Chino Valley Unified School District

Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Norm Enfield, left, and President Sonja Shaw, right listen to a speaker during a board meeting at Don Lugo High School in Chino on Thursday night July 20, 2023 (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

"The next morning, our district got a phone call. A lot of things were said, but one thing was very clear – this person was going to kill me, and they said they were going to dismember my body parts, my limbs more specifically," she told the show on Monday.

"Thank God we have an amazing police department who jumped on it right away." 

Hours later, she checked her district email and found it inundated with threats.

"[Things like] 'you're going to die' with other inappropriate words, ‘your children are going to die,’ and ‘your animals are going to die…'" she continued, telling the show that those behind the threats noted the types of animals she has. Members of ANTIFA also "declare[d] war" on her, she said.

CALIFORNIA MOM CONFRONTS SCHOOL DISTRICT AFTER 11-YEAR-OLD CHANGED GENDERS WITHOUT HER KNOWLEDGE

Parental rights advocate chino valley school district

CA parents rights supporter holds up a sign during Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting at Don Lugo High School in Chino on Thursday night July 20, 2023. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The development comes days after Shaw tossed out California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, who attended a school board meeting to object the decision. He warned that the policy, "may fall outside of the laws that respect privacy and safety for our students, but may put our students at risk because they may not be in homes where they can be seen." 

Shaw, who was elected to the board in November 2022 and is the mom of two Chino Valley students, according to her district biography. She said, after coming into the role, she and other board members wanted to make some changes.

"Coming into being on the board, we had a policy that was quite the opposite. That was to keep the secret," Shaw explained during the July 21 broadcast of "Washington Watch." 

"A lot of it has to do with the perversion of our children and, with all these bills on the table, it only made sense to put some safeguards back in place… a coalition of us worked on this policy… and it only made sense to bring it forward."  

MOM  SUES AFTER DISCOVERING SCHOOL DISTRICT IDENTIFIED DAUGHTER AS MALE, COUNSELED HER ON BREAST BINDING

Protester chino valley unified school district

A person holds a sign in opposition to a policy that the Chino Valley school board is meeting to vote on which would require school staff to "out" students to their parents if they ask to be identified by a gender that is not listed on their birth certificate on July 20, 2023 in Chino, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

She accused Sacramento of "waging war" on parental rights while saying Thurmond has had the district "on his radar" for some time.

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-CA, previously called out the district for the decision, "The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of educating students — so the state will do their job for them."

The controversy comes as Newsom's office engaged in another tussle with Temecula Valley Unified School District, located east of Los Angeles, after conservative board members refused to adopt a state-approved materials for their students.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office and Chino Valley Unified School District President Sonja Shaw for additional comment on the backlash against the Chino Valley School District, but did not immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California bill would require schools to alert parents if a child identifies as transgender Video

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan and Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.