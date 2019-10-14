Pro-life advocate says new California campus abortion pill law 'violates conscience rights' of workers

The president of a pro-life group voiced concern Monday over California's new law that will require public universities to provide abortion pills at campus health centers.

“This is a first-in-the-nation law that is going to fundamentally alter what is happening at college campus health centers. Every state college campus in California will now be turned into an abortion facility,” president of Students for Life of America Kristan Hawkins told “Fox & Friends.”

Hawkins' comment came after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Friday, making his state the first to require public universities to offer the RU-486 drug, beginning in 2023.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR SIGNS MEASURE REQUIRING UNIVERSITIES TO PROVIDE ABORTION MEDS

A number of states -- including Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Mississippi, and Georgia -- have in recent months enacted such abortion restrictions as banning the procedure after six weeks when a heartbeat has been detected. A number of restrictions have been challenged in court.

TERMINALLY ILL GROOM'S BUCKET LIST WEDDING TURNS OUT 'ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE'

Abortion medication is available to women who are less than 10 weeks' pregnant and requires taking two pills. The first pill blocks the hormone progesterone. The second, taken days later at home, causes an effect similar to a miscarriage.

All 34 of California’s public colleges would be required to provide the services under the new legislation.

Hawkins said some women could require additional medical attention due to the use of the medication and campus health centers "are not equipped to deal with" such emergencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hawkins said that Students For Life of America will provide legal aid to campus health care workers who object to participating in abortion services.

“The conscience rights of health care workers on these college campuses will be violated because now instead of serving patients to help them promote good, healthy decisions, they’re now going to be working at an abortion facility,” Hawkins said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.