Rep. Donalds rips Biden over 'MAGA crowd' remarks: 'One of the most divisive presidents ever'

Biden called the 'MAGA crowd' an 'extreme political organization' on Wednesday

Fox News Staff
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., slammed the president on 'Fox & Friends First' after he claimed the 'MAGA crowd' was an 'extreme political organization.'

Congressman Byron Donalds slammed President Biden on "Fox & Friends First" calling him "one of the most divisive presidents" in American history after he called MAGA supporters an "extreme political organization." Rep. Donalds, R-Fla., warned Thursday Biden has "never" stood for unity as he faces scrutiny over what his critics claim is "outrageous" rhetoric. 

BIDEN SAYS ‘MAGA CROWD’ IS ‘MOST EXTREME POLITICAL ORGANIZATION THAT’S EXISTED' IN RECENT AMERICAN HISTORY

BYRON DONALDS: In our politics, you have people who very vehemently disagree on what the policy should be, and frankly, what the politics should be. But when you do this to Americans, when you try to divide them because of who they support to be president of the United States in the future or who they've supported in the past, that is outrageous. I thought Joe Biden wanted to stand for unity. He's never stood for that. He's been one of the most divisive presidents we've ever had.

