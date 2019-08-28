Buttigieg admits Obama's economy was not working 'for most of us,' was partly to blame for Trump's rise

2020 presidential hopeful and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg implied that the economy under former President Barack Obama was not working for most Americans, during a Tuesday interview with WMUR in New Hampshire.

"The Democrats could, in fact, find a way to lose this election, and the way we would lose is if we look like all we have to offer is a return to the old status quo -- because that wasn't working either," he said.

Buttigieg said part of the reason Trump was elected in the first place was that voters lost confidence in the economic direction of the country during Obama's eight-year tenure.

"We also can't go back to what we had before," Buttigieg continued. "It is time for a new normal where the economy actually works for most of us, and we actually feel that our country is getting ahead. We don't have that now, and that's part of how this president got here in the first place."

He also claimed the United States would not preserve its roots as a republic if Trump wins reelection in 2020.

"America definitely cannot survive four more years of this presidency and be a healthy republic," he said.

Currently, Buttigieg is polling at 3 percent among Democratic primary voters, according to a new survey from Emerson Polling released on Tuesday.

The poll showed Buttigieg trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris, as well as Andrew Yang. This is the first time Yang has outranked Buttigieg in Emerson’s national polls, according to the WSJ.