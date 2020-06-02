Atlanta business owner speaks out after vandals target her store: 'I just got on the floor'

An Atlanta business owner appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday to speak out against the people who struck her establishment in the wake of the protest over George Floyd’s death.

“On Saturday night at 11:30 p.m., I was in my store at the time. I was working late. After the protest, which is around the corner from where I am--CNN and everything is up the corner here, people were coming from that and they happened to come walking toward my place,” said Janice Wilbourn, the owner of Wilbourn Sisters Design.

Wilbourn said that all of a sudden, she heard “boom, boom.”

“They hit my windows with rocks, and I just got on the floor,. So, basically, they just hit the windows and kept going, Wilbourn said. "Thank God they did not enter the store. They only hit the windows and busted out my front showcase windows."

Elected and community leaders alike have condemned the violent riots that have erupted across the nation following the death of Floyd.

Demonstrations in several cities, including Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Denver and Portland, started peacefully on Friday but turned violent at night as police and protesters clashed. The riots have led to the destruction of police and private property, with rioters looting many businesses.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an emotional speech on Saturday morning, citing the actions of looters who smashed windows and threw bottles, rocks and knives at law enforcement as “not a protest” and “not Atlanta.”

Wilbourn said that she is “thankful” her business was not completely destroyed, and it's now boarded up to prevent vandals from getting in.

“We’re on to another chapter in the business, so, we’re having to completely kind of restructure what is going inside here,” Wilbourn said.

“There is a lot going on around here. We’re just praying that everything gets back even better than before but we’re just being still at the moment. We’re waiting on God to unfold all of everything."