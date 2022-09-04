Burgess Owens rips Democrats for bashing Trump Republicans: 'They're afraid of the MAGA brand'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, slammed Democrats, including President Biden, for attacking Trump Republicans with divisive rhetoric on "Sunday Morning Futures," telling guest host Sean Duffy that the left is "afraid of the MAGA brand." Owens also called for unity among Americans of all demographics, countering the message he says the left touts.

BURGESS OWENS LAMENTS DEMS' LACK OF ‘ABORTION EQUITY,' SAYS CLINICS TARGET BLACK WOMEN

REP. BURGESS OWENS: You have to understand, they are afraid of the brand Make America Great Again. They hate that brand because it works, and so they're going to fight against it. What that really means is, for those of us who love our country, simply the economy is strong, the nation is a safe, the government is accountable and a future that's free. That is what the American people want. That's what Make America looks like. I'm excited about the fact this is across the board. I have a PAC called Just Win Baby PAC, and it's Americans as Blacks, as Hispanics, women, business owners, veterans. Those of us who, in the past, might not sit at the table, but I've always had this dream, this vision that only those communities that once we bring our communities back, we bring our country back, and we're the people, we're the communities that can be a warning voice with the communities say that this this this ideology hurts, and it demeans and destroys anything that touches. We're not afraid of the name-calling as long as you call us Americans. I love the fact that the Just Win Baby PAC will change the narrative forever of what the left is trying to do to our country, to our party. We will be the party to show that Americans come in every shape size, background and creed and color, but we love our nation. We share that in common, and that's what we need to move forward. They are afraid of the MAGA brand, for sure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: