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White House blasts POLITICO report on acting ICE chief hospitalizations as ‘inaccurate trash’

WH pushed back after report claims acting ICE head Todd Lyons was hospitalized amid pressure tied to immigration enforcement demands

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Acting ICE director says he warned elected officials not to stoke ‘dangerous rhetoric’ Video

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The White House sharply disputed a POLITICO report published Thursday that said acting ICE Director Todd Lyons has been hospitalized multiple times in recent months as he works to carry out the Trump administration's immigration agenda.

The reporting cited current and former administration officials who described Lyons as under intense strain, while the White House publicly rejected the account and defended his leadership.

"He would be visibly upset and struggling to make the decisions that were needed to be made by the director," one former official said, according to the report

"Shame on Politico for publishing such inaccurate trash," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson wrote in response.

Todd Lyons ICE agents

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said Friday that newly reviewed video evidence suggests the officers may have made "untruthful statements" under oath about the Jan. 14 confrontation, during which a Venezuelan national was shot. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images and John Moore/Getty Images )

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The report described at least two hospitalizations over a seven-month period, including one incident in Washington, D.C., and another episode earlier in the fall, according to multiple unnamed officials cited in the article.

Additional claims in the report described a separate moment in Los Angeles in which Lyons allegedly became distressed during an enforcement operation, prompting concerns from those around him about his condition.

Lyons, who has led Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a period of expanded enforcement priorities under President Donald Trump, disputed the characterization of events and denied that any stress he experienced was tied to the White House.

"Any stress is in no way related to pressure from the White House, and nothing will get in the way of me doing my job," Lyons said in a statement to POLITICO.

Todd Lyons and Eric Swalwell

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, left; Rep. Eric Swalwell, right. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images)

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The POLITICO report also cited claims from some officials that senior adviser Stephen Miller applied pressure during internal calls over deportation targets, though others disputed that characterization and described his tone as "passionate" rather than excessive.

Officials quoted in the report said the administration has set a goal of significantly increasing daily deportations, with ICE currently averaging fewer arrests than its stated targets.

"That’s going to create some significant psychological pressure," one official said, describing the demands placed on leadership.

Todd Lyons, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Todd Lyons, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security: ICE CBP and USCIS, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

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Jackson, responding directly to the report, emphasized Lyons' role in advancing administration priorities and criticized the outlet for publishing the story despite denials from officials.

"Todd Lyons is an American patriot who has worked tirelessly to undo Biden’s disastrous immigration policies that wreaked havoc on American communities," she said.

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The White House also highlighted internal support for Lyons, with officials describing his working relationship with senior leadership as strong and collaborative.

Fox News Digital has reached out to POLITICO for comment.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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