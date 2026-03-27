White House blasts POLITICO report on acting ICE chief hospitalizations as ‘inaccurate trash’

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The White House sharply disputed a POLITICO report published Thursday that said acting ICE Director Todd Lyons has been hospitalized multiple times in recent months as he works to carry out the Trump administration's immigration agenda.

The reporting cited current and former administration officials who described Lyons as under intense strain, while the White House publicly rejected the account and defended his leadership.

"He would be visibly upset and struggling to make the decisions that were needed to be made by the director," one former official said, according to the report.



"Shame on Politico for publishing such inaccurate trash," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson wrote in response.

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The report described at least two hospitalizations over a seven-month period, including one incident in Washington, D.C., and another episode earlier in the fall, according to multiple unnamed officials cited in the article.

Additional claims in the report described a separate moment in Los Angeles in which Lyons allegedly became distressed during an enforcement operation, prompting concerns from those around him about his condition.

Lyons, who has led Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a period of expanded enforcement priorities under President Donald Trump, disputed the characterization of events and denied that any stress he experienced was tied to the White House.

"Any stress is in no way related to pressure from the White House, and nothing will get in the way of me doing my job," Lyons said in a statement to POLITICO.

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The POLITICO report also cited claims from some officials that senior adviser Stephen Miller applied pressure during internal calls over deportation targets, though others disputed that characterization and described his tone as "passionate" rather than excessive.

Officials quoted in the report said the administration has set a goal of significantly increasing daily deportations, with ICE currently averaging fewer arrests than its stated targets.

"That’s going to create some significant psychological pressure," one official said, describing the demands placed on leadership.

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Jackson, responding directly to the report, emphasized Lyons' role in advancing administration priorities and criticized the outlet for publishing the story despite denials from officials.

"Todd Lyons is an American patriot who has worked tirelessly to undo Biden’s disastrous immigration policies that wreaked havoc on American communities," she said.

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The White House also highlighted internal support for Lyons, with officials describing his working relationship with senior leadership as strong and collaborative.

Fox News Digital has reached out to POLITICO for comment.

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