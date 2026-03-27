‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Josh Radnor says ‘there’s no such thing as atheism’

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Actor Josh Radnor offered a provocative take on atheism during a conversation about meaning and purpose on "The Office" star Rainn Wilson’s "Soul Boom" podcast on Tuesday.

Radnor argued that even people who reject religion often still center their lives around something they "worship," whether that be technology, addiction, romance, or other pursuits.

Wilson spoke with the "How I Met Your Mother" star about creativity, fulfillment and the search for "truth and beauty and meaning" before Radnor connected that impulse to a broader spiritual hunger.

The actor said the urge to create was not just artistic, but part of the human instinct to center life around some source of meaning.

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"I have this theory that there's no such thing as atheism," Radnor said. "I think that if you don't believe in a god or God, what is your obsession? What is the thing you worship?"

He argued that in modern culture, people often replace religion with other objects of devotion.

"Tech is a god… any addiction you have is a god… pursuit of status, worship of nation," he added. "That's why in 12step it's like, well, let's get you away from that false god and let's get you in something more truthful so you can heal."

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Wilson suggested that dating and romance can also become a kind of worship, pointing to modern ideas about soulmates and fulfillment, like those presented in "How I Met Your Mother."

Radnor agreed, saying modern people still seek spiritual meaning even if they no longer direct it toward "capital G" God.

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"We started worshiping ‘other,’" he added. "You find all that now in your partner. Which has been pretty grievous for relationships."

The actors also discussed cancel culture, free speech, why fame isn't fulfilling and modern dating myths during the March 24 podcast.

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