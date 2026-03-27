Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Josh Radnor says ‘there’s no such thing as atheism’

The actor told Rainn Wilson's 'Soul Boom' podcast that status, technology and romance have become modern substitutes for God

By Kristine Parks Fox News
close
Hollywood star says atheism doesn't exist, everyone 'worships' something Video

Hollywood star says atheism doesn't exist, everyone 'worships' something

Josh Radnor shares his theory that atheism doesn’t truly exist, arguing that people who reject God often still devote themselves to something else — from tech and status to addiction and obsession.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Josh Radnor offered a provocative take on atheism during a conversation about meaning and purpose on "The Office" star Rainn Wilson’s "Soul Boom" podcast on Tuesday.

Radnor argued that even people who reject religion often still center their lives around something they "worship," whether that be technology, addiction, romance, or other pursuits.

Wilson spoke with the "How I Met Your Mother" star about creativity, fulfillment and the search for "truth and beauty and meaning" before Radnor connected that impulse to a broader spiritual hunger.

The actor said the urge to create was not just artistic, but part of the human instinct to center life around some source of meaning.

Actor Josh Radnor looks at camera

Josh Radnor attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

CHRIS PRATT WARNS THAT HOLLYWOOD FAME AND SUCCESS 'WILL KILL YOU' WITHOUT STRONG FAITH FOUNDATION

"I have this theory that there's no such thing as atheism," Radnor said. "I think that if you don't believe in a god or God, what is your obsession? What is the thing you worship?"

He argued that in modern culture, people often replace religion with other objects of devotion.

"Tech is a god… any addiction you have is a god… pursuit of status, worship of nation," he added. "That's why in 12step it's like, well, let's get you away from that false god and let's get you in something more truthful so you can heal."

Man on phone

Actor Josh Radnor argued that tech addiction can become a "god" in one's life. (iStock)

RAINN WILSON RECOUNTS LIBERAL FRIENDS HAVING A ‘KIND OF A GOOD RIDDANCE' RESPONSE TO CHARLIE KIRK'S KILLING

Wilson suggested that dating and romance can also become a kind of worship, pointing to modern ideas about soulmates and fulfillment, like those presented in "How I Met Your Mother."

Radnor agreed, saying modern people still seek spiritual meaning even if they no longer direct it toward "capital G" God.

Hands folded in prayer on a Holy Bible in church

Actor Josh Radnor spoke with actor Rainn Wilson about the universal search for spiritual truth and meaning, on the "Soul Boom" podcast, March 24, 2026. (iStock)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We started worshiping ‘other,’" he added. "You find all that now in your partner. Which has been pretty grievous for relationships."

The actors also discussed cancel culture, free speech, why fame isn't fulfilling and modern dating myths during the March 24 podcast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

Close modal

Continue