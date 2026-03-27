Meta vows to 'aggressively' fight after landmark verdicts find tech giant liable for addicting kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top Meta lawyer says the company will "aggressively" pursue appeals after two juries found it liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Juries in California and New Mexico recently found Meta liable for designing addictive platforms and violating consumer protection laws. Meta plans to appeal the rulings.

"We disagree with these verdicts, respectfully," C.J. Mahoney, Meta's chief legal officer, said on "Saturday in America."

"We think that they're vulnerable on appeal, and we're going to pursue those appeals aggressively," he added.

HAWLEY LAUNCHES GOOGLE INVESTIGATION AFTER 'SHOCKING' CHILD TRAFFICKING TESTIMONY AT SENATE HEARING

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found both Meta and Google liable for designing their products to make young people addicted. Jurors awarded the plaintiff $6 million after a nine-day trial. The plaintiff, known as KGM, testified that she became addicted to social media as a child and that it worsened her mental health struggles.

Mahoney said Meta should not be blamed for the youth mental health crisis.

"We do not believe that our platform is responsible for the teen mental health crisis in this country," he said.

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT SLAMS BIG TECH FOR SEXTORTION, THREATS TO CHILDREN WHILE CALLING FOR KEY INTERNET REFORM

"It's not [going to] be the payday that the plaintiff's lawyers would like it to be," Mahoney added.

Instead, he argued that both parents and schools should take responsibility for children’s social media use and that blaming tech companies oversimplifies the situation.

"Trying to pin all of this on one social media company or even the tech industry, I think, simplifies the problem in a way that isn't helpful," he added.

GRAHAM LEADS BIPARTISAN DEMAND FOR TECH REFORM VOTE TO 'BRING SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES TO HEEL'

Mark Lanier, the plaintiff’s lead attorney, called the verdict a major victory.

"The simple truth of the matter is, if we don't hold these companies accountable for purposefully addicting children to their platforms to enrich their coffers, nobody will," he said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lanier noted that while it’s fine for social media companies to want to grow their user base, it cannot come at the "expense of our children."

The California verdict came only days after a jury in New Mexico also found Meta liable for harming children’s mental health and jeopardizing their safety. Meta must pay $375 million in damages.

Platforms TikTok and Snap had been defendants in the California trial but settled before the case went to a jury.

The full interview with Meta Chief Legal Officer C.J. Mahoney will air on "Saturday in America" at 10 a.m. ET.