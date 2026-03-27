Andrew Garfield warns fans against watching 'Harry Potter,' calls Rowling ‘she that shall remain nameless’

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Actor Andrew Garfield is the latest celebrity to speak out against writer J.K. Rowling, arguing that watching the "Harry Potter" films is now "controversial."

Rowling has faced consistent criticism for her views on biological sex, frequently calling for the exclusion of transgender women from girls' and women’s sports.

During a radio interview, the actor best known for playing "Spider-Man" did not mention Rowling by name, instead referring to her as "she that shall remain nameless" and accusing her of supporting "inhumane" causes.

Garfield said in a Hits Radio interview, reported by Deadline, that he watched the films for the first time recently but is aware it is problematic to support them.

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"I know it’s like controversial. And like, we shouldn’t be, you know, putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless," Garfield said, referencing Voldemort, the "Harry Potter" villain known as "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named."

"But the soul and the spirit of a lot of the essence of the themes of those films, and the kids are so good," he added.

Rowling has donated to campaign group For Women Scotland, which legally challenged how the word "woman" is defined by law in the United Kingdom. In 2025, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

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The author also recently praised the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports, writing on X:

"Today's ruling by the IOC means a welcome return to fair sport for women and girls, but I'll never forget the scandal of Paris 2024, when people who consider themselves supremely virtuous and progressive publicly cheered on men punching women."

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Garfield isn’t the first celebrity to publicly speak out against Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original films, and his co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, have both condemned Rowling’s opinions.

Actor John Lithgow considered walking away from his role as Dumbledore in the HBO adaptation of the "Harry Potter" books amid backlash to Rowling’s comments, according to The New York Times. He ultimately remained in the role and appeared in a new trailer released this week.