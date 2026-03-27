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Andrew Garfield warns fans against watching 'Harry Potter,' calls Rowling ‘she that shall remain nameless’

Actor claims films are ‘controversial’ amid Rowling’s support for biological sex rulings

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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JK Rowling speaks out about death threats over transgender comments Video

JK Rowling speaks out about death threats over transgender comments

'Media Buzz' host Howard Kurtz discusses the controversy over the Harry Potter author's remarks about transgender people on 'The Story.'

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Actor Andrew Garfield is the latest celebrity to speak out against writer J.K. Rowling, arguing that watching the "Harry Potter" films is now "controversial."

Rowling has faced consistent criticism for her views on biological sex, frequently calling for the exclusion of transgender women from girls' and women’s sports.

During a radio interview, the actor best known for playing "Spider-Man" did not mention Rowling by name, instead referring to her as "she that shall remain nameless" and accusing her of supporting "inhumane" causes.

Garfield said in a Hits Radio interview, reported by Deadline, that he watched the films for the first time recently but is aware it is problematic to support them.

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Andrew Garfield poses on red carpet at London Film Festival event.

Andrew Garfield attended the "After the Hunt" Headline Gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 11, 2025, in London, England. (Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

"I know it’s like controversial. And like, we shouldn’t be, you know, putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless," Garfield said, referencing Voldemort, the "Harry Potter" villain known as "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named."

"But the soul and the spirit of a lot of the essence of the themes of those films, and the kids are so good," he added.

Rowling has donated to campaign group For Women Scotland, which legally challenged how the word "woman" is defined by law in the United Kingdom. In 2025, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

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The author also recently praised the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports, writing on X:

"Today's ruling by the IOC means a welcome return to fair sport for women and girls, but I'll never forget the scandal of Paris 2024, when people who consider themselves supremely virtuous and progressive publicly cheered on men punching women."

J.K. Rowling arrives on red carpet at film premiere event.

J.K. Rowling arrived at the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" at the Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022, in London, England. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

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Garfield isn’t the first celebrity to publicly speak out against Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original films, and his co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, have both condemned Rowling’s opinions.

Actor John Lithgow considered walking away from his role as Dumbledore in the HBO adaptation of the "Harry Potter" books amid backlash to Rowling’s comments, according to The New York Times. He ultimately remained in the role and appeared in a new trailer released this week.

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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