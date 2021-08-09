Expand / Collapse search
Burgess Owens blasts Cori Bush's 'defund police' rhetoric: Liberal policies 'bringing misery' to cities

Democrat 'Squad' member doubled down on calls to defund police departments

Fox News Staff
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, sounds off on Democrat Rep. Cori Bush's calls to defund the police.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, blasted Democrat Rep. Cori Bush on "Fox & Friends" Monday after the House "Squad" member doubled down over the weekend on calls to defund police departments while she uses her own private security.

BURGESS OWENS: When you look at her district, there's no traditional family, there's no business. … This is the American culture, the American strain of Marxism. And so do not expect anything but what we see. Their creation is misery. You look at the urban communities they represent, they have never changed anything for decades. Don't expect anything different with trying now to change the image of our great country into the image of what they put into these urban communities. So it doesn't make any sense and we're going to fight against it obviously. 

As painful as it has been, we're having conversations now that we've never had and it doesn't matter which side of the aisle we're on, once we personally feel the misery that's brought on by the hard left, and that's when they strip away everything our country stands for, then we begin to have conversations together. And once that happens -- this is the most powerful power in the world. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.