Buck Sexton slams Biden's student loan handout as a taxpayer-funded 'bribe'

President Biden's estimated $300 billion taxpayer-funded handout to college loan debt holders is an election season "bribe" at the expense of responsible borrowers, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton said Wednesday on their syndicated radio program.

Critics like Sexton pointed out the "forgiveness" is not a true absolution in terms, but instead just a liability transfer to Americans who either did not go to college in the first place or paid off their loans.

"Two thoughts that I think everybody’s having right now: One is, this is just trying to buy votes at the last minute before the election. For Democrats mean it’s bribing the taxpayer, in essence with their own money -- or rather bribing some taxpayers at the expense of other taxpayers," Sexton said. "Two, is this even legal?"

He remarked how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 2021 comments on Biden's then-plan would categorize her as a "hard-core right-winger" right now.

"From a constitutional perspective – not that Nancy Pelosi is some kind of genius, but… she weighed in on this one."

Pelosi previously said Biden doesn't have the authority to unilaterally erase college debt because such action must come through her chamber.

"People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not, he can postpone, he can delay, but he just not have that talent that little fast to be an act of Congress," she said at the time.

Sexton added that Democrats including in the Biden administration like to "lecture" Americans about "sacred democracy" and warn against people like former President Trump "undermining the Constitution" – while suggesting Pelosi's statements shows Biden himself is doing what his side accuses Republicans of doing.

Co-host Travis added that the president's entire premise is flawed, in that nothing is being "forgiven" but instead the financial burden is being handed off to taxpayers.

"You’re going to see a lot of people say: ‘Oh he’s canceling! Oh he’s eliminating—forgiveness’," he said. "What he is doing is taking $300 billion in national taxpayer responsibility. You me, everybody out there who listens, is going to take on the obligations of people who took out student loans that they aren’t going to have to repay."

He continued, "And there are a lot of people out there in our audience who did what I did took student loans out, repaid them and now are sitting around saying whoa wait a minute: why do suddenly certain segments of the population not have obligations for the loans that they took out for the money that they accepted?"

Travis predicted, while likely not in time for the 2022 elections, the Supreme Court will ultimately strike down the handout as it did Biden's unilateral extension of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium.

"So they’re going to try the bribe in 2022. It will not work, but the bribe won’t be struck down until after the midterms and then in the 2024 run-up, they will make promises again: We need huge Democrat majority, because the Supreme Court in an anti-democratic fashion decided to strike this down," he said.