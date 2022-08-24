Harvard professor pummeled online for tweet thanking Biden for student loan handout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvard professor and Twitter leftist Laurence Tribe angered critics of President Joe Biden’s student loan handout on Wednesday by posting a tweet expressing deep gratitude for the president’s proposal.

As Fox News Digital reported, Biden is gearing up to "cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients."

Biden will also extend "the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year." The cost of the handout for taxpayers, according to a Penn Wharton Budget Model, will be around $300 billion.

Biden is set to give remarks on the proposal Wednesday afternoon.

While many of Biden’s critics blasted the plan, the renowned Harvard professor lauded the controversial move. On Twitter, he thanked the president for the handout on behalf of his students.

In addition to sharing an Axios piece about the proposal, Tribe wrote, "Good news for thousands of my former students. I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr. President."

Twitter users slammed Tribe’s remark.

Conservative journalist Jordan Schachtel expressed disbelief that elite Harvard students desperately needed this break at the expense of millions of American taxpayers. He asked, "Your Harvard students needed a bailout?"

Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer sarcastically tweeted, "Finally a break for the Harvard trained lawyers."

"Won’t anyone think of the children of Harvard Law School?," quipped The Federalist contributor Inez Stepman.

Defense of Freedom Institute spokesperson Angela Morabito balked at the idea that Harvard students have it rough. "You teach at a college with a $42 billion endowment," she wrote.

The Institute for Free Speech’s Brad Smith made the same point, writing, "Yes, because if there's any group that needs federal financial assistance, it's Harvard Law Grads. (Speaking as one of Prof. Tribe's former students who actually paid back all student loans)."

"Good news for Harvard grads, about time," tweeted the Free Beacon’s Joe Gabriel Simonson.

Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel quipped, "Finally. It's about time Harvard Law students caught a break in life."

Wall Street Journal film critic Kyle Smith blasted Tribe’s post, tweeting, "Harvard students love it when their political party takes your money and gives it to them."

"When the Harvard Law professor has lost all touch with the average American and doesn’t care if everyone knows," wrote author Michael Caputo.

Real Clear Investigations senior writer Mark Hemingway asked why Harvard doesn’t just absolve the loans if the students are being crushed. "Tribe teaches at Harvard, which has a $53 billion endowment. Why doesn't Harvard forgive their loans? Why make blue collar taxpayers subsidize the debt of Harvard lawyers?" he tweeted.

And conservative actor Nick Searcy summed up critics’ sentiment regarding the handout in his slam of Tribe’s tweet. He wrote, "These elitist snobs like @tribelaw are happy that working class families are paying for rich people’s Ivy league indoctrination programs."

