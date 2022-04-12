Brooklyn subway shooting witness describes harrowing attack: 'Pools of blood everywhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Brooklyn subway shooting eyewitness joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to recount the harrowing attack which reportedly left multiple people injured as authorities continue to search for the suspect in New York City.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

"I saw the individual from my video who was laid out in the middle of a platform bleeding out all over the place," Sam Carcamo told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "People started rushing towards us, running towards us. One guy was screaming that it's not worth your life to get videos and stuff. There was just a lot of commotion."

The attack took place in the subway station in Sunset Park during morning rush hour. Officials are still looking for the suspect who reportedly fled the scene. At least 16 people have been injured, New York City Fire Department sources told Fox News.

Carcamo's subway train had pulled into the station when he noticed the train across the platform appeared filled with smoke. The train's doors opened and people began to flee. Carcamo got off his train to see what was happening before an MTA official told everyone to board Carcamo's train and leave the station.

"We realized that there's a bunch of people on the train with us who have been injured," Carcamo said. "So we start trying to get everybody into the same car and then clear that car out. So there [were] three people who were just profusely bleeding everywhere, like there's just pools of blood everywhere."

"An older Asian man started screaming about how he's going to die. And I'm assuming he didn't realize he had been shot up until that moment. Because then we all realized that he was bleeding."

Carcamo mentioned he did not hear gunshots himself, and claimed the smoke he saw did not match that of a firearm. He also mentioned he did not hear anyone say they saw a gun on the scene.

"That's too much smoke from firearms," Carcamo recalled. "It was like a pillow, and it was so opaque that I couldn't see… into the train car."

Schools in the area are sheltering in place as the suspect remains at large.