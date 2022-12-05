Brittany Aldean slams Balenciaga campaign as 'pure evil' for promoting sexualization of children: 'Disgusting'

Brittany Aldean on Monday skewered Balenciaga's controversial holiday ads featuring children as "disgusting" and "pure evil" and urged others to share her outrage after she purged her wardrobe of the luxury brand in protest.

The 34-year-old mother of two and wife of country star Jason Aldean made headlines last week when she shared a photo of herself on social media hauling out clear trash bags filled with Balenciaga clothing, handbags and shoes amid the brand's ad campaign scandal.

"I, for one, love fashion… but I refuse to represent or wear a brand that has any affiliation with sexual exploitation of children or the sexualization of children," Aldean said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "It's disgusting, and what they showed us recently in their recent campaign is pure evil."

At the center of the controversy is Balenciaga's holiday campaign which featured children posing with teddy bear-shaped handbags that were wearing bondage gear. The brand also drew backlash over a separate ad for its Spring/Summer '23 campaign in which documents from a U.S. Supreme Court decision involving federal child pornography were allegedly used as a prop.

Balenciaga pulled the holiday ad campaign and issued an apology for "any offense" it may have caused.

The brand later apologized for "displaying unsettling documents" in the Spring/Summer '23 campaign ad and said it would be pursuing legal action against the individuals who placed the text in the image. However, Aldean said the claim that the brand was oblivious to the props at the shoot is "laughable."

"It's absolutely worth taking seriously because every single detail of the photo shoot was meticulously thought out," she told Tucker Carlson. "I’ve been on photo shoots before. I know that there are weeks of preparation, if not months. This was meticulously thought out. For them to think that it’s appropriate to put children in a situation that we have seen, much less a campaign for their brand, is disgusting."

"Every single prop and book and teddy bear everything was meticulously thought out regardless if they say it was a mistake or not, it was not a mistake," she continued. "They have shown us who they are. It’s disgusting. it's evil and the common denominator here is we have to stand up, We have to fight for our children. This is not political. This is not about religion. The common denominator here is to protect the children at all costs."

"Everybody should be outraged," she stressed.

Aldean has been outspoken in the past about her views concerning children. In September, the former "American Idol" contestant posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

She later doubled-down on her stance after facing backlash from critics. In a post shared to her Instagram story, she wrote "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence."

