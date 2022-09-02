Brittany Aldean tells Tucker Carlson she's 'advocating for children' after receiving backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany Aldean appeared on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Thursday and opened up about her fight to protect children.

Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, received backlash after thanking her family for not changing her gender during her "tomboy phase."

"I'm advocating for children," she told Carlson. "I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless. We have ages on everything. We have it for cigarettes, driving, military, voting… yet for some reason people think that we can let a child choose their gender so young? It's very baffling to me."

She reiterated that children are "too young to make those decisions" and that they are "life-changing."

BRITTANY ALDEAN SAYS TRANSGENDER COMMENTS WERE ‘TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT’ AS SHE LAUNCHES CHARITY CLOTHING LINE

"There are so many consequences of doing that as such a young age," she continued. "Society should be able to sit back, speak our minds about it and fight for these children."

Days prior, Aldean took to her Instagram and announced the launch of her new charity clothing line, also stating what she wrote was simply "taken out of context."

"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she captioned photos of the new tops Wednesday. "Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aldean debuted a Barbie-inspired T-shirt with the phrase "Don't tread on our kids," alongside musician Chuck Wick's wife Kasi. The motif is likely a reference to her being called "Insurrection Barbie" by Maren Morris.

Proceeds from the clothing line will go toward Operation Light Shine, a charity to "help fight child exploitation and human trafficking," according to Aldean.

Aldean's clarifications stem from comments that she made earlier in the week made about her "tomboy phase."

On her Instagram, Aldean shared a video which she showed her followers how she transforms from a makeup-free face into full glam with the flick of a foundation brush.

She captioned the post, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

In response, country musicians Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope criticized the video, with Pope tweeting that celebrities could "see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," while Morris wrote, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

In turn, Aldean responded, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence."

Meanwhile, Jason's public relations firm, the GreenRoom, announced that they would no longer be representing the country star.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," Tyne Parrish, co-owner of GreenRoom, said on Thursday in a statement to Billboard. "We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP