Brit Hume blasts Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters to 'suck it up' about election results

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume fired back at “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday after she urged Trump supporters to “suck it up” and accept the results of the 2020 presidential election despite the president alleging voting irregularities and fraud in multiple states.

Hume told "The Story" that President Trump has "every right to pursue" all potential legal remedies, and that the last thing "we need ... is these people in the Democratic Party saying he better 'shut up and concede' after all they did to try to delegitimize his election four years ago.

"So many of them joined, immediately, the resistance to him and have fought him tooth and nail in every way -- not to mention the farcical investigation into alleged Russia collusion, which ended up going absolutely nowhere in terms of any criminal conduct on his part, or anybody else's part," Hume continued. "So, I think those people should fall into a discrete silence now. Let this play out. We have systems for this. They work. They worked 20 years ago, and they'll work now."

THE VIEW HOST BLASTS TRUMP AND HIS SUPPORTERS FOR ALLEGING VOTER FRAUD

Goldberg on Monday took aim at Trump and his supporters for alleging voter fraud, arguing that Hillary Clinton didn't say, "'Hey wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right. Stop the count,'" when she was defeated in 2016.

“She didn’t say any of that, so all of you, suck it up! Suck it up like we sucked it up," Goldberg told the audience.

"I'll be darned if they sucked it up," Hume responded Tuesday night. "That's exactly what they didn't do. Hillary may not have literally said, 'Stop the counting,' but she belly-ached like mad about it."

Hume called out Goldberg's hypocrisy as a member of the Holywood left, a community that "refused to accept the result of the [2016] election, said Trump was not the legitimate president, and tried to prove it in a myriad of ways ever since.

"So," he told host Martha MacCallum, " they really are the last people on Earth who ought to be able to complaining about what is going on now."

As for the president's legal strategy, Hume said Trump's team would have to establish that the alleged fraudulent or illegal behavior was enough to tip the results in every state that he contests -- something he characterized as a "longshot" but "not impossible."