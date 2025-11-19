Brian Kilmeade retraces Washington’s daring Delaware crossing in new Fox Nation season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the United States of America approaches its 250th anniversary, Fox Nation has history buffs covered as it shines a spotlight on some of the most iconic moments of the country's past.

The 10th season of the long-running series "What Makes America Great" uncovers more famous stories of America. With Fox News' Brian Kilmeade returning to the helm, he steers this new batch of episodes towards George Washington's path — highlighting the first president's daring crossing of the Delaware River during the depths of the Revolutionary War.

FOX NATION GOES INSIDE MARINE CORPS' BRUTAL TRAINING FOR EXCLUSIVE 250TH ANNIVERSARY FEATURE

Kilmeade sets the scene: a freezing Christmas night in 1776. Despite his depleted and worn-down team of troops, Washington guides his men across the icy Delaware River to carry out a surprise attack on the British army in Trenton.

"Many of the soldiers had only been in the Army for a few months at this point," historian Alex Robb told Kilmeade in the new episode. "And as you say, you know, they experienced these defeats."

FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS TROPHIES FORGED FROM AMERICAN HISTORY WITH NAILS FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON’S CHURCH

"The plan is to cross the river on Christmas night, and they're going to march through the dark, approximately nine miles, and approach Trenton from several directions," he continued.

Robb went on to explain that the plan was to "completely seal off the city, isolate it, and try to score a surprise victory."

Washington's bold mission changed the course of the war and ultimately helped set America on the path to independence.

MARTIN SCORSESE EXPLORES THE LEGACY OF ST PATRICK TO KICK OFF NEW SEASON OF FOX NATION’S ‘THE SAINTS’

Other episodes in the exciting new five-part season include Kilmeade showcasing more stories that symbolize America's greatness. Uncovering more legendary war history, he assesses the vital role and legacy of Fort Ticonderoga and walks the fields and well-known sites of the Battle of Gettysburg — one of the most notorious and bloodiest battles of the Civil War.

Kilmeade also explores the secrets of the Cheyenne Mountain Complex. Hidden beneath the Rocky Mountains, the lesser-known history of this mysterious military installation came to define the Cold War era and how the threat of nuclear proliferation captured the attention of 20th century American politics.

In the new season, the "Fox & Friends" star walks through the halls of the first official presidential library of the United States, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum. In it, Kilmeade explains how Roosevelt's governance from the Great Depression to the Second World War propelled America through some of its darkest hours and shaped the next golden age of the country.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

For more on this deep dive into iconic American stories, subscribers can enjoy all five episodes of "What Makes America Great," streaming on Fox Nation.