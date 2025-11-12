Martin Scorsese explores the legacy of St. Patrick to kick off new season of Fox Nation’s ‘The Saints’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When the name Saint Patrick comes to mind, many people conjure images of leprechauns and rowdy celebrations. However, the fifth-century icon is known for much more than just the festivities that take place today in honor of his name.

As a vastly influential Christian figure in Europe and across the world, his story is now being told by none other than Martin Scorsese.

The second season of Fox Nation's "The Saints" debuts on November 16 with an episode spotlighting the life of Saint Patrick and his role in Christian history.

The debut episode chronicles Patrick's life as a teenager when Irish invaders attacked his home in Britain where he lived with his father, a deacon. He was captured and enslaved, spending six long years as a shepherd — but during that time, he also deepened ties with his faith, which would ultimately come to define him.

After escaping and making the long trek back to Britain, he would later return to Ireland once more to spread his Christian beliefs and dedicate his life to the cause. He became the most successful Irish bishop to evangelize his people — having been dubbed "the Apostle of Ireland" — and his efforts are credited with the establishment of many schools, churches and monasteries, cementing his legacy.

His two most famous religious works are the Confessio, a collection of his personal writings chronicling his early life and time spent enslaved, and the Letter to Coroticus, in which he criticized Britain's mistreatment of Irish Christians, calling for their freedom.

Saint Patrick had many legends associated with him — one of the most well-known being his description of the Holy Trinity, which he famously compared to a shamrock because of the plant's distinct three leaves. Due to the widespread nature of the teaching, the Irish wear shamrocks on Saint Patrick's Day to pay tribute to him.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated new season of "The Saints," its acclaimed director, Martin Scorsese, hosted a premiere at the Whitby Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Monday where St. Patrick's episode first aired.



Joined by his daughter Francesca and executive producer Matti Leshem, the trio previewed what to expect this season, and shared how their faith inspired them to create the acclaimed series.

"For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints," Scorsese previously said. "It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season."



Fox Nation subscribers can now stream St. Patrick's episode of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.