Fox Nation goes inside Marine Corps' brutal training for exclusive 250th anniversary feature

For 250 years, the United States Marine Corps has stood as America’s shield — forged in fire, tested in battle and bound by the spirit of Semper Fidelis.

Now, Fox News' Eric Shawn is taking Fox Nation viewers inside the world of the Marines, from the brutal training grounds to the battlefields that shaped history, to honor two-and-a-half centuries of courage, sacrifice and brotherhood in the brand-new series, "Courage & Commitment: USMC 250."

"You have to earn the title [of] Marine," actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who formerly served in the Marine Corps, said in a sit-down interview with Shawn.

"You don't sign with a recruiter and show up to boot camp, and you're a Marine. No, you have to finish boot camp."

From day one, the transformation into one of America's elite fighters is grueling – a testament of mental fortitude, physical endurance and a malleable quality that time in training must shape.

Riggle described developing a "thick skin" as a part of that transformation.

"You get humbled very quickly," he explained, referencing the challenges a raw recruit faces from the beginning.

During the series, Shawn takes viewers back to the branch’s 1775 founding in Philadelphia, tracing its evolution from an amphibious fighting force to the one recognized today.

He also gives viewers an inside scoop into the toughest training at Marine bases across the country and deep dives into the mindset of Semper Fidelis in sit-down interviews with Riggle, Marine veteran and former bomb technician Johnny "Joey" Jones, and others.

Episode one offers a firsthand look into the transformation from recruit to Marine as well as the history behind the Marine Corps, while episode two delves into some of the toughest fights in history – from the islands of World War II to the deserts of the Gulf War – that helped shape the Marines into the elite fighting force we know today.



Episode three hears from the Global War on Terror veterans, follows current Marine exercises and highlights the Corps’ 250th birthday.



"Courage & Commitment: USMC 250" is streaming now on Fox Nation. To watch the deep dive into the history, heroism and heart of the United States Marine Corps, subscribe and start streaming today.