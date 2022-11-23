BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the media calling President Biden a liar after being told his granddaughter's wedding was a private family event, yet she was on the cover of Vogue in her wedding dress on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Biden has really done it this time. His untruths have alienated his most loyal ally, – ot Jill, certainly not Barack. Hunter? The smartest man he ever knew? No. I'm talking about the media. Yep!

NAOMI BIDEN WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT FEATURED ON VOGUE COVER AFTER WHITE HOUSE BARS PRESS FROM 'PRIVATE' EVENT

What pushed them over the edge? Was it the laptop being verified? Was it the student loan handout blowing up? Was it because inflation wasn't transitory? Was it because Al Qaeda is back in Afghanistan even though the Taliban promised not to let them back in Afghanistan? Was it because the claims about the border being secure were just flat out wrong? Wait, was it because the Inflation Reduction Act actually inflated inflation? Was it because he said he didn't decrease oil production, but yet we're actually down a million barrels a day? No, no, no, no. They think he lied about his granddaughter's wedding.

Why? Well, last week, the White House said no press was allowed at the ceremony on the South Lawn.

…

The press was shocked when a few days later they saw Naomi on the cover of Vogue in her wedding dress. There was an uproar. Who wouldn't uproar? Most of the White House press corps has been holding Biden's water for two years, and they did not get an invite. They were hurt. They started calling the president a liar, confronting the press secretary.