Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Naomi Biden wedding photoshoot featured on Vogue cover after White House bars press from 'private' event

White House claimed Naomi Biden and Peter Neal 'asked that their wedding be closed to the media'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Biden, granted exclusive coverage of her White House wedding to Vogue magazine after denying access to the press.

A cover-story on the wedding – complete with extensive photos of Naomi Biden at the White House and in her wedding dress ahead of the ceremony – ran Tuesday in Vogue.

This exclusive coverage in Vogue directly contradicts what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the days leading up to ceremony. 

BIDEN GRANDDAUGHTER NAOMI BIDEN TO HOLD WEDDING ON WHITE HOUSE SOUTH LAWN

"The wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter is a private one. The family – it’s a family event," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes."

Naomi Biden married fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on Saturday. Breaking with tradition, the White House kiboshed all coverage of the event by a pool of reporters.

The correspondents' association said it attempted to negotiate access for a small circle of approved journalists to attend the event but were denied.

"White House weddings have been covered by the press throughout history and the first family's wish for privacy must be balanced against the public's interest in an event occurring at the People's House with the President as a participant," the White House Correspondents' Association said in a statement Saturday.

WHITE HOUSE BLOCKS REPORTERS FROM COVERING NAOMI BIDEN WEDDING: 'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED'

Naomi Biden, 28, granddaughter of President Biden, and Peter Neal, 25, walk to the White House following their wedding on the South Lawn on Nov. 19, 2022.

Naomi Biden, 28, granddaughter of President Biden, and Peter Neal, 25, walk to the White House following their wedding on the South Lawn on Nov. 19, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

"The WHCA advocated for allowing a small pool of journalists to cover some portion of the wedding. Our request for coverage was declined and we are deeply disappointed that the White House has chosen to keep this event fully closed to the press," the statement continued.

Naomi Biden, 28, is an attorney in the Washington area and maintains a large presence in the president's personal life. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal at the White House on Nov. 19, 2022.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal at the White House on Nov. 19, 2022. (Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images)

She is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle – her parents divorced in 2017.

The wedding is the first time a member of the first family has been married at the White House since Tricia Nixon, the daughter of President Richard Nixon, in 1971.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com