Naomi Biden wedding photoshoot featured on Vogue cover after White House bars press from 'private' event

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Biden, granted exclusive coverage of her White House wedding to Vogue magazine after denying access to the press.

A cover-story on the wedding – complete with extensive photos of Naomi Biden at the White House and in her wedding dress ahead of the ceremony – ran Tuesday in Vogue.

This exclusive coverage in Vogue directly contradicts what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the days leading up to ceremony.

"The wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter is a private one. The family – it’s a family event," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes."

Naomi Biden married fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on Saturday. Breaking with tradition, the White House kiboshed all coverage of the event by a pool of reporters.

The correspondents' association said it attempted to negotiate access for a small circle of approved journalists to attend the event but were denied.

"White House weddings have been covered by the press throughout history and the first family's wish for privacy must be balanced against the public's interest in an event occurring at the People's House with the President as a participant," the White House Correspondents' Association said in a statement Saturday.

"The WHCA advocated for allowing a small pool of journalists to cover some portion of the wedding. Our request for coverage was declined and we are deeply disappointed that the White House has chosen to keep this event fully closed to the press," the statement continued.

Naomi Biden, 28, is an attorney in the Washington area and maintains a large presence in the president's personal life.

She is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle – her parents divorced in 2017.