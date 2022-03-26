Kilmeade: There is only one acceptable outcome in Ukraine, and that's to win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Kilmeade called on President Biden to help Ukraine "win" Saturday on "One Nation," saying it's up to the United States to help Ukraine "flat-out defeat" Russia.

BRIAN KILMEADE: The number-one story in the world right now is the war in the Ukraine.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’ AS HE ASSURES UKRAINE: ‘WE STAND WITH YOU’

Let's stop pretending as if there is more than one acceptable outcome here. No, it's not hold off the Russians from taking the capital. It's not stop Vladimir Putin from stealing more Ukrainian land. After one month of fighting, I am convinced the objective from NATO, the U.S., and most of all Ukraine can be summed up with one word — a word I never hear President Biden say: win.

This wouldn't be the first time a seemingly unequal fight ended up being a major upset inspired by the use of that one word.

It's real, it's devastating. Women and children are dying senselessly — and brutally dying. But now it's time for Ukraine to win. It's up to the U.S. to rush in the tools they need to make it happen. Russians have already embarrassed themselves — now they need to be flat-out defeated. A Ukrainian victory would not only be in their best interest, but in the best interest of democracies all around the world.

