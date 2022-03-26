Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ as he assures Ukraine: ‘We stand with you’

'For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,' Biden said during a speech from Warsaw, Poland

By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Biden calls Putin a 'butcher' after meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland Video

Biden calls Putin a 'butcher' after meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

President Biden spoke with reporters after meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Saturday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," as he declared the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "strategic failure" while pledging continued support for the embattled Ukrainian people.

"For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said during a speech from Warsaw, Poland.

It marks the first time Biden has explicitly called for Putin’s removal, and came at the end of an address in which he took a strong line against the Russian incursion into Ukraine -- calling the aggression "nothing less than a direct challenge to the rule-based international order established since the end of World War II."

He also gave a stark warning to Putin about any potential move into the territory of NATO allies, including Poland.

"Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory," he said. "We have a sacred obligation under Article Five to defend each and every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power."

He also had a message for the Ukrainian people: "We stand with you. Period."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, with a focus on immigration. He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter: @AdamShawNY

 

More from Politics