Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ as he assures Ukraine: ‘We stand with you’

President Biden on Saturday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," as he declared the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "strategic failure" while pledging continued support for the embattled Ukrainian people.

"For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said during a speech from Warsaw, Poland.

It marks the first time Biden has explicitly called for Putin’s removal, and came at the end of an address in which he took a strong line against the Russian incursion into Ukraine -- calling the aggression "nothing less than a direct challenge to the rule-based international order established since the end of World War II."

He also gave a stark warning to Putin about any potential move into the territory of NATO allies, including Poland.

"Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory," he said. "We have a sacred obligation under Article Five to defend each and every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power."

He also had a message for the Ukrainian people: "We stand with you. Period."

