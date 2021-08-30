Huckabee, Kilmeade praise Bill Maher's Afghanistan commentary: 'Finally some sanity' on the left

"Real Time" host Bill Maher received some unlikely praise from Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Monday, after the late-night host scolded the "woke" left’s response to turmoil in Afghanistan.

"Blind hatred of America is just as blinkered as blind love," Maher said in his monologue Friday night. "And we Americans should really get some perspective about where we live. Watching this s--- go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I've ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which if we got to really talking, included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is b---- about and badmouth your own country, but if you knew about the country I came from, you'd stop s----ing on your own.’"

Kilmeade and Huckabee saluted the "refreshing" perspective from the liberal commentator on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" and thanked Maher for his love and appreciation of America.

"Thank God for him," Huckabee said on the radio program. "And I know he doesn't believe in God, but I'll thank God for him anyway."

"Finally, some sanity," Kilmeade added.

Maher poked fun at Republicans for being "overly sentimental" when it comes to patriotism and "over-romanticizing" America, but blasted liberals for "under-romanticizing" America and accused them of "having no perspective."

"If you think America is irredeemable, turn on the news or get a passport and a ticket on one of those sketchy airlines that puts its web address on the plane.," Maher said. There's a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us. And we should take them. Americans, right now, should take in Afghan refugees into their homes and into their neighborhoods."

Huckabee called Maher’s defense of America more than he’s heard from most conservative speakers in the last 10 years.

"I'm glad that someone on the other side of the aisle can appreciate that America is an exceptional, wonderful, amazing country and that we ought to every day with tears in our eyes get on our knees – not to protest the flag, but to thank God it's standing there" Huckabee said.

"It's time for all Americans from the what I would call the center-left and from the right to stand up and in unison tell these people from the far left wacky world, ‘We're sick of this stuff you guys put on us. You're not representing the best of America.’"

Kilmeade encouraged listeners to listen to recent monologues from the "left-wing liberal who can't recognize left-wing liberals."

"He sounds like a normal American with different views on policies," Kilmeade said. "Not what we're seeing now: People who hate America and despise the country and want to get into education at every level and change our history."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.