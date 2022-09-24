Brian Kilmeade: Democrats have decided if they can't create wins, steal them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained what Democrats have resorted to ahead of the midterm elections in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: What do you do if your series of wins have resulted in a busted, drug-infested border? A crime craze that has cops throwing down their badges and quitting. Interest rates rocketing up so high that almost every household is feeling the pain and are about to get crushed by the housing market. Inflation at a 40-year high that people are struggling to actually pay their bills. Legit fear of unemployment being a boom, yes. Two words you never hear together: a boom and unemployment.

'DEFUND THE POLCE' REP. BOWMAN SEES 30% VIOLENT CRIME SPIKE IN NORTHERN BRONX

This all happening with the midterm elections just six weeks away. You can answer my question at home, but let me tell you how the Democrats have answered this question in Washington. They've decided that if you can't beat them, they will take them. If you can't create them, steal them.

