©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Brian Kilmeade: Democrats have decided if they can't create wins, steal them

The 'One Nation' host speculates on Democrats' midterms playbook

Fox News Staff
Brian Kilmeade: If you can’t beat them, Democrats will take them

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade reveals how Democrats’ stances have changed ahead of the midterm elections in the opening monologue of ‘One Nation.’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained what Democrats have resorted to ahead of the midterm elections in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." 

BRIAN KILMEADE: What do you do if your series of wins have resulted in a busted, drug-infested border? A crime craze that has cops throwing down their badges and quitting. Interest rates rocketing up so high that almost every household is feeling the pain and are about to get crushed by the housing market. Inflation at a 40-year high that people are struggling to actually pay their bills. Legit fear of unemployment being a boom, yes. Two words you never hear together: a boom and unemployment. 

'DEFUND THE POLCE' REP. BOWMAN SEES 30% VIOLENT CRIME SPIKE IN NORTHERN BRONX

This all happening with the midterm elections just six weeks away. You can answer my question at home, but let me tell you how the Democrats have answered this question in Washington. They've decided that if you can't beat them, they will take them. If you can't create them, steal them. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden prepare to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden prepare to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.  (Jaob King/Pool Photo via AP)

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW:

