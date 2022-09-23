2022 Midterm Election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress

With help from Trump and Republicans, Vance putting summer woes behind him in Ohio Senate battle

After a summer where he was out raised and outspent, Republican Senate nominee JD Vance of Ohio says he's in a "good spot" with less than seven weeks to go until November's midterm election.

"We're going to win the race," the first-time candidate, former hedge fund executive and best-selling author predicted in a Fox News interview, as he faces off against longtime Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the battle to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. The race in the Buckeye State is one of a handful across the country that will likely determine if Republicans win back the Senate majority.

After winning a crowded and combustible Republican Senate primary in May, thanks in part to the endorsement and on-the-ground support from former President Donald Trump — who remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP — Vance faced a summer of negative headlines and complaints from many Republicans over the state of his general election campaign.

"I don't think we ever lost the momentum," Vance argued when asked about the criticism. "I've heard these stories. I don't think they ever had much to them."

