2022 Midterm Election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress
Live updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail as Republicans and Democrats begin the final weeks of campaigning before election day in November. Stay up-to-date the events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterms from Fox News!
incoming update…
After a summer where he was out raised and outspent, Republican Senate nominee JD Vance of Ohio says he's in a "good spot" with less than seven weeks to go until November's midterm election.
"We're going to win the race," the first-time candidate, former hedge fund executive and best-selling author predicted in a Fox News interview, as he faces off against longtime Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the battle to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. The race in the Buckeye State is one of a handful across the country that will likely determine if Republicans win back the Senate majority.
After winning a crowded and combustible Republican Senate primary in May, thanks in part to the endorsement and on-the-ground support from former President Donald Trump — who remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP — Vance faced a summer of negative headlines and complaints from many Republicans over the state of his general election campaign.
"I don't think we ever lost the momentum," Vance argued when asked about the criticism. "I've heard these stories. I don't think they ever had much to them."
Some of former President Trump’s leading political advisers are launching a new Super PAC known as MAGA Inc. that is expected to spend heavily over the next six weeks to support Trump-endorsed candidates running in November’s midterm elections.
Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president remains the most ferocious fundraiser in the GOP, as he hauls in both grassroots and top dollar contributions, and his Save America political action committee is sitting on nearly $100 million cash on hand in its coffers.
However, Trump has transferred little of his fundraising to fellow Republicans running in the midterm elections or to committees or outside groups backing GOP candidates. That has led to grumbling from some Republicans that Trump is hoarding his money at the expense of the party and its candidates that are underfunded in the midterms.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, a veteran of the Trump 2020 campaign, will oversee the new committee. The news was first reported Friday morning by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
"President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond," Budowich said in statement.
Live Coverage begins here