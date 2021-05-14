Brian Kilmeade blasts Democrat governors who suddenly refuse to follow new CDC mask rules

"Fox News Primetime" host Brian Kilmeade took to task some blue state governors like Andrew Cuomo Friday for not listening to the CDC and refusing to lift their states mask mandates. Kilmeade accused the New York governor of only caring about control and not about "good policy."

KILMEADE: Americans are taking off their masks in most places. Yesterday, a day after being wrapped up like mummies with Nancy Pelosi and the big four, President Biden made the announcement we have been kind of waiting for. Fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Did the science change between Wednesday meetings and Thursday's announcement? Probably not. But either way, the news was good. I take a breath. Freedom-loving Americans rejoiced at the change in guidelines.

For what seems like the first time in a long time the federal government is trying to put freedom back into the hands of Americans.

Not listening to CDC suddenly is New York, New Jersey, California, North Carolina, Washington, Massachusetts and Hawaii. They have yet to lift their mask mandates. Why? Even Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, who never met a lockdown she didn't like or want to implement, is follow the science. Governors like New York's Andrew Cuomo don't care about the science or good policy, they care about control. They want to make it all about them. Remember when Cuomo had that brilliant statement about trashing the vaccine because President Trump commissioned it? He has been wrong on the pandemic time and time again.

