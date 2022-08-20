Brian Kilmeade: Biden gearing up to 'saddle us' with 'evil' Iran regime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade discussed the most important stories since the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's home and warned Americans about President Biden's Iran plans in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: [The Inflation Reduction Act is] not going to actually reduce inflation. Abroad, there's Iran. Despite their clear nuclear ambitions, President Biden is about to saddle us with a terrible new deal with this evil regime. Far worse than the nuclear deal that Trump walked away from back in 2018. Even his chief of staff is concerned about the rogue nation… And it's not going to stop either with this deal.

IRANIAN-MADE SATELLITE PHOTOGRAPHS US FIFTH FLEET HEADQUARTERS IN BAHRAIN

Afghanistan — it's been a year since the president's deadly withdrawal, and there's no question things are worse off than they were when we were there. Biden's catastrophic mistake has allowed the Taliban to return to power, al-Qaeda to come back. ISIS is there big-time. $7 billion in weaponry left behind.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW: