Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

Iranian-made satellite photographs US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched Noor 2 satellite in March

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Iranian satellite placed into orbit earlier this year reportedly has sent back a photo of the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain as part of its first batch of high-resolution images. 

The Noor 2 satellite, which was launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in March, also captured photos of the southern Iranian provinces of Fars and Bushehr, Press TV is reporting, citing the IRNA news agency. 

"Who would have thought that one day an Iranian satellite stationed at an orbit of 311 miles can carry out color imaging from the entire surface of the Earth and send the images to ground stations that have also been built by the Iranian youth," Issa Zarepour, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, reportedly wrote in an Instagram post. 

EXPECT A NUCLEAR DOMINO EFFECT IN MIDDLE EAST IF IRAN OBTAINS WEAPON CAPABILITIES, EXPERTS SAY 

Zarepour added that "this is the first time that a homegrown satellite has sent back high resolution true-color images." 

This image published Tuesday by IRNA news agency, according to Press TV, shows the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in the Persian Gulf country of Bahrain.

This image published Tuesday by IRNA news agency, according to Press TV, shows the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in the Persian Gulf country of Bahrain. (IRNA News Agency)

The Iranian military is planning to send a series of the satellites into space in the upcoming years to bolster the Islamic Republic’s defense capabilities, Press TV reports. 

The first satellite of its kind was launched in April 2020, the news agency added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The U.S. Navy says the Fifth Fleet’s area of operations "encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. 

"The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce," the Navy also said. 