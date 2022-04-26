Rep. Babin rips Jen Psaki's dodge of Hunter Biden question: 'Totally unacceptable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's effort to dodge the truth about President Biden's ties to Hunter Biden's shady business dealings is "unacceptable" during a Tuesday appearance on "Fox & Friends." Psaki claimed Monday she had "no information" about 19 visits to the White House by Hunter Biden's business partner when Joe Biden was vice president.

RON KLAIN SOLICITED MONEY FROM HUNTER BIDEN FOR VP RESIDENCE IN 2012, EMAILS SHOW: 'KEEP THIS LOW LOW KEY'

REP. BRIAN BABIN: That is totally unacceptable. The American people deserve to know the truth. We've known the truth. I think everyone in this country that has half a brain knows what has been going on, that there has been something fishy that has been going on under the Democratic leadership of the Obama administration that Vice President Biden was a part of. Why were these people given access to the vice president, to Obama's administration personnel and then Big Tech simply ignored it. And now, all of a sudden, my curiosity is aroused. Why, all of a sudden, are we hearing this news? It makes one wonder if they're not happy with the Biden administration's actions and results currently right now, and they're planning on doing something maybe a switch there. I have no idea what's going on there, but Big Tech, the mainstream media have covered this thing up and now, all of a sudden, we are seeing a little bit of the truth come peeping over the horizon, and we want it. We want to have the entire truth and that's what we deserve. Hopefully we'll be getting that.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: