Bret Baier on 2020 fundraising: Trump tapping into impeachment 'anger,' Bernie 'speeding up' toward Iowa

Fox News host Bret Baier said Thursday that the Trump campaign’s massive fourth-quarter fundraising numbers are a signal that the House Democrats' impeachment push is motivating the president's supporters.

Baier told “America’s Newsroom" the Trump campaign has "tapped into the anger" from his supporters over the impeachment push, including bringing in $10 million in the two days after the House voted to approve the articles of impeachment.

Trump’s campaign raked in a whopping $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, fueled in part by a backlash from his base against House Democrats’ impeachment efforts and blowing past any of his would-be Democratic rivals.

The incumbent now starts the election year sitting on a nearly $103 million war chest.

Trump's reelection campaign touted their fundraising efforts Thursday, noting that the fourth quarter marked the best fundraising quarter for the campaign in the 2020 cycle.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle.”

The campaign raised a total of $143 million in 2019.

The new figures represent only funds raised by the Trump reelection campaign and do not include funds raised by the Republican National Committee or any authorized joint fundraising committees.

Last month, however, Fox News exclusively reported on the RNC’s record-breaking fundraising numbers amid the impeachment drive against the president. The RNC hauled in $20.6 million in November and reported having $63.2 million in cash — marking the most cash-on-hand the party has had since before the 2012 presidential election.

Meantime, on the Democratic side, Sen. Bernie Sanders outpaced his rivals in the fourth quarter of 2019, raising $34.5 million. Baier stressed that Sanders' contributions are from small donors and his campaign appears to be "speeding up" ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

"Don't be surprised if Bernie Sanders is right there at the end and for the Democratic Party," Baier said, "there are some who are really concerned about that."

