Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to lead Fox News Channel’s ‘Democracy 2024: Super Tuesday Primaries’

Fox News Channel anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will lead extensive live programming of the Super Tuesday presidential primaries on March 5.

"Democracy 2024: Super Tuesday Primaries" will emanate from Fox News’ New York City headquarters starting at 7 p.m. ET with a rotating team of commentators and hosts including Dana Perino, Sandra Smith, Bill Hemmer, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr. and Kellyanne Conway.

Hemmer will break down the latest developments in real-time on the electronic "Bill-Board," and Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Shannon Bream, Jonathan Turley, Andy McCarthy, Jessica Tarlov, Kayleigh McEnany, Trey Gowdy and Karl Rove will also analyze the impact of the critical primary races throughout the evening.

Correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide viewers with live reports from the White House while others will provide updates across major campaign destinations, including Aishah Hasnie in Florida, Bill Melugin in South Carolina, Grady Trimble in Virginia, Rich Edson in Texas, Mark Meredith in North Carolina, Christina Coleman in California, Alicia Acuna in Colorado and Alexis McAdams in New York.

"FOX News @ Night" anchor Trace Gallagher will continue the "Democracy 2024: Super Tuesday Primaries" coverage at 11 p.m. ET with Gillian Turner and Mike Emanuel taking the reins at 1 a.m. ET.

Fox News Digital will have exclusive and original reporting, election analysis and voter feedback along with a live blog throughout the night. A live stream of major speeches and significant events will be available to watch on FoxNews.com. The site's Democracy 2024 election hub will feature a floating banner with the latest updates and a landing page dedicated to tracking candidates and results in real time.

Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal will co-anchor Fox News Radio’s coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET, and "Brian Kilmeade Show," "FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla" and the "Guy Benson Show" will provide live reaction and analysis with newsmakers and commentators throughout the day.

Special editions of "The FOX News Rundown," "The Bret Baier Podcast," "The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum" and "Perino on Politics" will coincide with Super Tuesday.

On FOX Nation, "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth and a panel including Will Cain and Rahel Campos-Duffy, Sean Duffy, Failla, and others will provide live analysis and reaction to the evening’s results on a special "FOX Nation Democracy 24: Super Tuesday" starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News Channel recently dominated the cable landscape during February, finishing as the most-watched network across total day viewership and primetime while beating MSNBC and CNN combined.

Fox News Channel averaged 1.3 million total day viewers to top all of basic cable, compared to 852,000 for MSNBC and 479,000 for CNN. During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News topped all of basic cable with 2.1 million viewers compared to 1.3 million for MSNBC and a dismal 573,000 for CNN.

Fox News has finished the No. 1 cable news network in primetime for 37 months and has won total day viewership for 36-straight months.