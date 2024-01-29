Jimmy Failla's new book 'Cancel Culture Dictionary' puts spotlight on the outrage era plaguing society

Jimmy Failla’s book "Cancel Culture Dictionary" hit stores on Tuesday, putting a spotlight on the outrage era plaguing society.

"Cancel Culture is the only movement where the biggest winners are a bunch of losers," Failla told Fox News Digital.

"It's populated by people who spend all day on social media looking for something to get offended by so they can leverage the world's outrage into their ‘likes,’" he continued. "As the book shows, nothing has been improved in the outrage era -- crime is higher, test scores are lower, and we're all a lot fatter despite what the Instagram filters show you."

JIMMY FAILLA'S 'CANCEL CULTURE DICTIONARY' AIMS TO HELP AMERICANS WIN THE WAR ON FUN

"Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War On Fun," is the latest offering from Fox News Books. Failla, a former New York City taxi driver, said the purpose of the project was to simply show how cancel culture has "broken our compass."

He also believes cancel culture has gotten to the point where things aren't being canceled "in the name of progress," but rather for power or personal gain. He cited everything from backlash to comedian Dave Chappelle, the vanishing of syrup icon Aunt Jemima and a school declaring that Abraham Lincoln didn’t prove that Black lives matter to him as some of the most egregious examples of cancel culture gone wrong.

CANCEL CULTURE IS GETTING CANCELED AND IT'S ABOUT TIME

Failla feels that people don’t know the difference between a joke and a hate crime these days, but hopes the latest offering from Fox News Books can help right the ship.

"This book is my attempt to get society back on track. And yes, I'm aware of just how bad things have gotten if a former New York City cab driver who plays video games in his 40's is now the voice of reason," Failla said.

"In short, this book may not save the world," he continued. "But if you like reading at a third-grade level you'll still be glad you bought it."

ORDER ‘CANCEL CULTURE DICTIONARY’ HERE

Failla previously called the book "a step-by-step guide to how everybody can live their life in a way, you know, that will really recalibrate society."

"It's not a call to arms. It's a call to chill the f--k out," Failla said.

"Cancel Culture Dictionary" is available now.