Brenberg rips Inflation Reduction Act: Relief for Americans 'nowhere to be found' in bill

Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg slammed the Inflation Reduction Act, warning it will not ease inflation as Americans battle rising consumer prices. Brenberg joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss the massive spending and how it will impact Americans as they grapple with various economic woes.

WHITE HOUSE NOT SAYING WHEN THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL CUT INFLATION

BRIAN BRENBERG: Joe Manchin had to be so clear about this, he was asked, does this bring inflation down, and what did he have to say? The truth, it doesn't right now. Look, the president talks about this being a win for the American people, not special interests. That's exactly backward. The American people are looking at this bill and saying, where's the relief for me now at the grocery store, at the pump? It's nowhere to be found. It's not an Inflation Reduction Act. It's the same thing the Biden administration was talking about on the campaign trail throughout. They don't care about reality. They care about their agenda. That's what this is.

