Sen. Braun on 'Fox & Friends': Americans would be shocked if they knew where COVID funds went

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., joined "Fox & Friends" to react to $15 million in COVID recovery funds being spent on "anti-racism" and other woke education programs. Braun said Americans would be "shocked" if they knew where the money has been going and how much of it is unspent.

$15M IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS WENT TO ‘ANTI-RACISIM,' ‘SOCIAL ACTIVISM’ PROGRAMS FOR KIDS

MIKE BRAUN: Our office dug into it and found a lot of it interesting that much of it is just coming to the surface. Brian there is so much money sloshing around in that $2 trillion bill, only 10% of it went to COVID. We're going to see more and more of this over time. It's part of the inflation bomb. Now we're seeing how it's blowing up around the country with stuff like this. It's no good. We've asked them to tell us what is left unspent. What do you have? … We're going to see it little by little, because they know if they did it all at once, it would shock everybody big time. They're not going to pull it off.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: