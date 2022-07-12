Rep. Hice rips Biden admin for using COVID recovery funds for woke education programs: 'Absolutely wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Republican congressman Jody Hice joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to torch the Biden administration for using American tax dollars meant for COVID recovery towards woke programs and "social activism."

$15M IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS WENT TO ‘ANTI-RACISIM,' ‘SOCIAL ACTIVISM’ PROGRAMS FOR KIDS

JODY HICE: Well, there is no explanation. The only explanation is that this administration and this radical Democratic Party were willing to use the hard-earned tax dollars of American citizens in order to push their radical agenda. And we are watching this. As you mentioned, these funds were intended to help recover from COVID, and yet they are being used for a woke agenda and to push that agenda on [children] as young as third-graders. This is absolutely wrong.

