Brandon Judd: Karine-Jean Pierre is lying about the border and knows media won't cover what's really happening

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday after she raised eyebrows by claiming migrants are not "just walking in" across the southern border.

"I watch these people walk across the border every single day. We see it. It's disgusting what we're seeing. And she knows exactly what's happening. But she's deflecting. She's lying. She knows that the mainstream media isn't going to cover this issue," he told "Fox & Friends."

During a press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the White House’s policy on unvaccinated travelers coming into the United States. He used as an example Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has been barred from participating in the U.S. Open due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

"But so how is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy asked.

"But that's not, it's not like somebody walks over and-," Jean-Pierre stammered.

"That’s exactly what’s happening," Doocy repeated.

Judd said the White House "does not care" about the border crisis.

"They don't care that hundreds of thousands of people are dying because of drug overdoses, because of these illegal immigrants that are coming across the borders illegally, that the cartels then create the opportunities. They don't care what is currently happening. They know that it's not hurting them. So they're going to continue to lie to the American public," he said.

Judd exposed the hypocrisy of not allowing Djokovic to play in the U.S. Open, yet migrants continue to be released with no regard for COVID.

"Only half of the people are turned back. We're releasing the rest of them into the United States. And let's be clear, we're not even testing these individuals. We don't know if they have COVID, let alone the rest of the diseases that come from around the world."

