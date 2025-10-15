Bradley Whitford says father fighting in WWII with fascism on the rise was 'Antifa'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Bradley Whitford joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday and said his father, who fought in World War II while fascism was on the rise, was "Antifa," agreeing with co-host Joy Behar.

"I am living in a world where we have internment camps, where, in my community, people are jumping out of vans, and people going through a legal asylum process are being taken away without charges. And the thing that’s very upsetting to me right now, and we’re giving these internment camps funny names. Like, there's some fun to be had in the inhumanity of it all. It’s a very strange time for me," Whitford said.

Behar agreed and called the situation "a disgrace."

"It’s a disgrace. My dad, I’ve been thinking about my dad a lot. He died a long time ago. He would be over 100 years old, 110. He fought in World War II when fascism was on the rise. He was on a minesweeper with torpedoes coming at him," he said.

Behar chimed in and said, "He was Antifa."

"He was Antifa," Whitford agreed. "Yes, yes."

Antifa is a far-left militant movement that pitches itself as an "antifascist" activist group that frequently mobilizes during high-profile protests and riots, such as during the consecutive nights of national violence at the height of the 2020 riots.

Trump formally designated Antifa as a "domestic terrorist organization" in September, asserting that the left-wing activist group poses a direct threat to the U.S. government, law enforcement and rule of law.

"In addition to that, my father was not an overly political person. He worked at an insurance company in Madison, Wisconsin, but in his free time, he was the president of Planned Parenthood in Dane County. It was not remotely – not remotely political. It was because he had daughters, and he loved his wife, and… women needed access to healthcare that they didn’t have," the actor continued.

Whitford then brought up the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, and said there were "64,000 pregnant rape victims" living in states without access to abortion care.

"And if you don’t think abortion care is healthcare, you’re out of your mind," he continued.

During an interview in April, Whitford told his former boss Jeff Bezos to "f------ speak up" against Trump.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.