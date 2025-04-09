'The Handmaid's Tale' star rages against old boss Jeff Bezos, tells him to 'f------ speak up' against Trump

"The Handmaid’s Tale" star Bradley Whitford told his former boss Jeff Bezos to "f------ speak up" against President Donald Trump in a fiery interview on Tuesday.

The actor took aim at his current and former bosses for not taking a direct stand against Trump, telling Variety that entertainment industry executives were "staying silent while their daughters’ rights are being torn away."

"You know, misogyny is at the reptilian brainstem of these right-wing Christian white nationalists. It’s punitive. And, man, I’m pissed at all the people I work for. Like, ‘F------. SPEAK. UP,’" Whitford railed.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star's rage boiled over regarding Disney, the parent company of the studio producing his current show, reportedly screaming loudly enough for everyone in the Manhattan café to hear.

"I mean, if you run Disney, which I guess I work for now, I’ve sat through" — imitating a studio head at Disney — "‘We really care for you and want to make sure you have access to healthcare.’ Speak the f--- up!" Whitford yelled.

He then directed his anger towards his former boss, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"And Jeff Bezos, f------ speak up!" the actor exclaimed.

Whitford previously played a transgender woman on Amazon Prime’s "Transparent." In the interview, he seemed to accuse Bezos of turning his back on the transgender community, which he believed had been turned into a "political football."

"I don’t want to be a punk attacking, but I would really like to ask Jeff Bezos — who, when I worked on ‘Transparent,’ was talking about the importance of supporting this vulnerable community who has been turned into a political football — ‘What the hell is happening here?!’" he asked.

After being asked if he'd ever say anything to his employers if and when he came in contact with them, Whitford pointed at the reporter's tape recorder and said, "I mean, you know, I’m happy to say it here."

Towards the end of the interview, the actor compared himself to a character from "The Handmaid's Tale," June Osbourne, a handmaid who became a symbol of resistance against the oppressive regime in the story.

As noted by Variety, Whitford believes he is "putting our country ahead of his life by pointing out the hypocrisy of the most powerful men in media and entertainment."

"We feel this despair because we feel we have no agency over what’s happening to us in this country. And June is a reminder that your agency will not be given to you: You need to fight for it. It’s part of what’s so wonderful about that character — she’s prodding people to embrace the power that they have," he explained.

Whitford closed the interview with one final message to Bezos.

"I don’t care how political I sound. I wish f------ Jeff Bezos would sound a little f------ political," he asserted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Amazon for comment but did not immediately receive a response.